Empowering Women: The Role of Panchayati Raj
President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the critical role of Panchayati Raj Institutions in empowering women and promoting community development at the grassroots level. Addressing women representatives, she encouraged them to resolve local disputes and raise awareness about government welfare schemes, while advocating against social evils.
President Droupadi Murmu underscored the significant contribution of the Panchayati Raj Institutions to women's empowerment and community development during an event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Monday. She urged women representatives to confidently tackle their roles as elected officials.
The President stressed the importance of resolving community disputes at the panchayat level, which not only conserves resources but fosters communal harmony. She addressed Scheduled Tribe women leaders visiting Delhi under the 'Panchayat se Parliament' initiative, organized by the National Commission for Women with tribal and parliamentary bodies.
Highlighting that 14 lakh women serve in these grassroot governance bodies, Murmu praised the increase in female representation, now at 46%. She encouraged these representatives to inform citizens about government welfare programmes and address social issues like dowry, domestic violence, and addiction.
