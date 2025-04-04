Left Menu

President Murmu's Landmark Visits to Portugal & Slovakia: A New Era in India-EU Relations

President Droupadi Murmu is set for a four-day state visit to Portugal and Slovakia, marking crucial diplomatic engagements. This trip represents a notable milestone in India-EU partnerships amidst discussions on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, with strategic meetings and cultural exchange, bolstering ties after several decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:43 IST
President Murmu's Landmark Visits to Portugal & Slovakia: A New Era in India-EU Relations
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu embarks on a historic, four-day visit to Portugal and Slovakia this Sunday, in a bid to strengthen India-EU relations and discuss the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA). This visit marks the first by an Indian President in these countries since 27 and 29 years respectively.

During her visit, President Murmu will engage in high-level talks with the presidents, prime ministers, and key dignitaries in both nations, enhancing bilateral ties. She'll also meet the Indian diaspora, visit critical economic sites, and mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Portugal with a commemorative stamp release.

The visit underscores the continued momentum in India's foreign policy engagements and the broadening of strategic partnerships. Insights also highlight the importance of these visits in furthering India-EU relations, especially in light of Slovakia's EU membership and Portugal's pivotal role in previous India-EU summits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025