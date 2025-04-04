President Murmu's Landmark Visits to Portugal & Slovakia: A New Era in India-EU Relations

President Droupadi Murmu embarks on a historic, four-day visit to Portugal and Slovakia this Sunday, in a bid to strengthen India-EU relations and discuss the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA). This visit marks the first by an Indian President in these countries since 27 and 29 years respectively.

During her visit, President Murmu will engage in high-level talks with the presidents, prime ministers, and key dignitaries in both nations, enhancing bilateral ties. She'll also meet the Indian diaspora, visit critical economic sites, and mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Portugal with a commemorative stamp release.

The visit underscores the continued momentum in India's foreign policy engagements and the broadening of strategic partnerships. Insights also highlight the importance of these visits in furthering India-EU relations, especially in light of Slovakia's EU membership and Portugal's pivotal role in previous India-EU summits.

(With inputs from agencies.)