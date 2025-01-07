Empowering Youth: Inside Manish Sisodia's Election Internship

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia announced that 100 students have joined an internship initiative, backing his campaign for the Jangpura constituency in the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections. These interns will assist in election war rooms, managing key campaign components, and developing hands-on political acumen.

Out of around 1,000 applicants nationwide, 100 students were selected for this internship. The program, named 'Internship with Manish Sisodia,' began on December 21st, aiming to educate young individuals on the election process, leadership dynamics, and democracy's role as a transformative tool.

Sisodia expressed his aim for students to learn about electoral challenges, the public's mindset, and leadership operations. He shared that students from diverse backgrounds and regions have converged to gain leadership skills and insights into the democratic process over the next month or more.

(With inputs from agencies.)