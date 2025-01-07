CISA Stands Firm Amid U.S. Treasury Breach
The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) reported no evidence of a widespread federal impact following a cyber breach at the U.S. Treasury Department. The breach, linked to Chinese hackers, has prompted U.S. lawmakers to request a briefing on the incident as concerns persist over Chinese cyber activities.
The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has announced that there is currently no indication that a recent breach at the U.S. Treasury Department has compromised other federal agencies.
Last month, the Treasury disclosed that a number of its computers had been infiltrated by hackers possibly affiliated with China.
The breach is part of a series of cyber intrusions reportedly linked to Beijing, prompting U.S. lawmakers to demand a detailed briefing on the situation to assess potential risks.
