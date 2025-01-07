Left Menu

Tragic Bomb Explosion Rocks School Near Abuja

A bomb explosion at Tsangagyar Sani Uthman Islamiyya School, near Abuja, killed two men and injured two others. Three men from Katsina are suspected of bringing the improvised explosive device. Police detained the school's owner for questioning as investigations continue under police guard.

A bomb explosion at a school near Abuja, Nigeria, claimed the lives of at least two individuals and left two others injured, according to the police.

Who they suspect to be the source of this tragedy, three men from Katsina, reportedly delivered an improvised explosive device, resulting in its detonation at Tsangagyar Sani Uthman Islamiyya School. The explosion killed two of the alleged perpetrators while they tampered with the device on the school veranda.

Survivors, including a third man and a female trader, are receiving medical treatment under police watch. Authorities have detained the school's owner for further interrogation, as the FCT Bomb Squad confirmed the improvised nature of the explosive.

