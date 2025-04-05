Left Menu

Quick-Thinking Villagers Rescue Students from School Bus Mishap

Several students sustained minor injuries after their school bus fell into a ditch near Hastiwala village. A tyre burst caused the driver to lose control, but vigilant villagers rescued all students and the driver. Authorities are taking further action based on parent statements, confirming all children are safe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:27 IST
Quick-Thinking Villagers Rescue Students from School Bus Mishap
Representative Image Image Credit: Max Pixel
  • Country:
  • India

Several students suffered minor injuries when their school bus plunged into a ditch near Hastiwala village on Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 11 kilometers from the district headquarters, according to officials.

The bus, carrying 30 students, experienced a tyre burst on a bridge, leading the driver to lose control. As a result, the vehicle veered off the road and disappeared into a ditch. Local villagers, witnessing the event, promptly intervened to rescue all the students and the driver.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupendra Singh confirmed the safety of all students and announced that authorities are proceeding with legal action based on statements from parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025