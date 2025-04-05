Quick-Thinking Villagers Rescue Students from School Bus Mishap
Several students sustained minor injuries after their school bus fell into a ditch near Hastiwala village. A tyre burst caused the driver to lose control, but vigilant villagers rescued all students and the driver. Authorities are taking further action based on parent statements, confirming all children are safe.
Several students suffered minor injuries when their school bus plunged into a ditch near Hastiwala village on Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 11 kilometers from the district headquarters, according to officials.
The bus, carrying 30 students, experienced a tyre burst on a bridge, leading the driver to lose control. As a result, the vehicle veered off the road and disappeared into a ditch. Local villagers, witnessing the event, promptly intervened to rescue all the students and the driver.
Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupendra Singh confirmed the safety of all students and announced that authorities are proceeding with legal action based on statements from parents.
