Quick-Thinking Villagers Rescue Students from School Bus Mishap

Several students suffered minor injuries when their school bus plunged into a ditch near Hastiwala village on Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 11 kilometers from the district headquarters, according to officials.

The bus, carrying 30 students, experienced a tyre burst on a bridge, leading the driver to lose control. As a result, the vehicle veered off the road and disappeared into a ditch. Local villagers, witnessing the event, promptly intervened to rescue all the students and the driver.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupendra Singh confirmed the safety of all students and announced that authorities are proceeding with legal action based on statements from parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)