In response to revelations from a federal investigation, the Minneapolis City Council has unanimously voted for systemic reforms within its police department. This decision comes in the wake of the notorious 2020 murder of George Floyd, and it includes outside oversight to ensure compliance.

The investigation, initiated by the U.S. Justice Department, revealed a consistent pattern of civil rights abuses. Consequently, Minneapolis and the Justice Department have entered into a court-enforceable consent decree. This agreement will see an independent monitor overseeing the necessary reforms aimed at rectifying these issues.

The timing of this settlement coincides with shifts in presidential administration, with expectations that the incoming Trump administration may adopt a less stringent oversight approach compared to its predecessor. Historically, such 'pattern-or-practice' investigations prompt similar agreements, although resistance remains in some cities.

