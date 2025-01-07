In a significant development, Russia announced on Monday crucial advances in eastern Ukraine, capturing strategic locations such as Kurakhove and the village of Dachenske. This progress comes amid a fresh Ukrainian assault in Russia's Kursk region, where intense fighting ensues for the second day.

While Russian forces gather strength, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported severe Russian casualties in Kursk, with 15,000 killed over five months. The President, however, did not mention the fall of Kurakhove. Ukraine continues to combat the Russian military on multiple fronts as both sides aim to consolidate their battle positions ahead of potential peace negotiations.

The Western alliance, including the U.S., Britain, and the EU, reaffirmed their support for Ukraine, emphasizing its right to self-defense. A senior Russian military official warns of further Ukrainian offensives, stressing continued vigilance and readiness. This ongoing conflict captures global attention as geopolitical stakes intensify ahead of pivotal peace talks.

