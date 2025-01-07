Tragedy at Honduran Consulate in Atlanta

A fatal shooting occurred at the Honduran consulate near Atlanta on Monday when a security guard was killed by an armed man who refused to relinquish his weapon, according to the Honduran foreign minister.

The suspect, identified as a Honduran national, is currently in custody after being apprehended by local authorities in the suburb of Doraville. Another individual was wounded in the incident.

The quick action of the security guard to close the door likely saved additional lives, stated the foreign minister. Police have recovered the suspect's vehicle details, reported by a witness, contributing to a swift arrest.

