Left Menu

Dollar Dips Amid Trade Speculation: A Closer Look

The U.S. dollar declined to a one-week low amid speculation about President-elect Trump's tariff policies. The greenback's movement is influenced by potential tariffs focused on national security and economic sectors. Trade dynamics with the euro zone and other currencies like yen and sterling also play a role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 06:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 06:37 IST
Dollar Dips Amid Trade Speculation: A Closer Look
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar remained near a one-week low against major currencies on Tuesday as traders speculated on the potential scale of tariffs promised by President-elect Donald Trump. While a Washington Post report suggested Trump's aides were considering applying tariffs only to certain critical sectors, Trump denied these claims via social media.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. dollar against the euro, sterling, and other key currencies, slightly improved to 108.38 from a low of 107.74, following a recent high since November 2022. The movement reflects expectations about Trump's fiscal and regulatory strategies and their impact on U.S. growth.

Experts like Chris Weston of Pepperstone believe that Trump's proposed tariffs may not materialize in full, as suggested by the recent reports. The dollar's fluctuation also responds to currency movements in the euro zone and its ongoing tariff threats, as well as rising Treasury yields and global economic sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025