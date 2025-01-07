Asia's Markets Rise Amid Trump's Tariff Speculations

Asia's shares saw an upturn on Tuesday, mirroring Wall Street's gains, as investors speculated U.S. President-elect Donald Trump might embrace a less aggressive tariff approach than previously indicated.

The Washington Post suggested Trump aides were considering selective tariffs on essential sectors under the pretext of national security. This prospect initially buoyed stocks and weakened the dollar; however, Trump's denial of these claims on Truth Social alleviated some pressure on the U.S. currency.

Japan's Nikkei surged 2%, boosted by technology stocks, while Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.16%. Meanwhile, the euro and pound pared some gains following the news. In China, main indexes saw mixed movements amid regulatory interventions to stabilize the market.

