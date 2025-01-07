Left Menu

Asia's Markets Rise Amid Trump's Tariff Speculations

Asia shares rose on investor hopes of a less aggressive tariff policy by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. This comes after conflicting reports on Trump’s tariff plans caused market fluctuations. Major Asian indexes showed mixed results, with Japan's Nikkei leading gains. The dollar experienced slight recoveries after initial declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 08:01 IST
Asia's shares saw an upturn on Tuesday, mirroring Wall Street's gains, as investors speculated U.S. President-elect Donald Trump might embrace a less aggressive tariff approach than previously indicated.

The Washington Post suggested Trump aides were considering selective tariffs on essential sectors under the pretext of national security. This prospect initially buoyed stocks and weakened the dollar; however, Trump's denial of these claims on Truth Social alleviated some pressure on the U.S. currency.

Japan's Nikkei surged 2%, boosted by technology stocks, while Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.16%. Meanwhile, the euro and pound pared some gains following the news. In China, main indexes saw mixed movements amid regulatory interventions to stabilize the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

