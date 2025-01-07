Left Menu

Urgent Rescue Effort Underway for Trapped Miners in Assam

Nine laborers are trapped in a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district. Army personnel, NDRF, and SDRF are coordinating rescue efforts. Water pumps are being used to clear flooding. The exact number of trapped miners remains unconfirmed. Immediate action is being taken to ensure their safe recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-01-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 10:25 IST
An urgent rescue operation is underway in Assam's Dima Hasao district to free nine laborers trapped inside a flooded coal mine. Army personnel, alongside National and State Disaster Response Forces, have mobilized a coordinated effort to locate and save the trapped miners.

The relief task force, consisting of divers, engineers, and medical teams from the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, arrived promptly at the scene in Umrangso. Using specialized equipment, they are working in tandem with local authorities to assess the situation and carry out the rescue.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude towards the army for their swift response and assured that all possible measures are being deployed to ensure the miners' safe return. Water pumping machines have been activated to reduce flooding within the mine, where nearly 15 workers were initially believed to be present.

(With inputs from agencies.)

