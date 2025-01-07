Tragic Incident: CRPF ASI Allegedly Takes Own Life in Jammu
CRPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajnath Prasad allegedly took his own life in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir. The 55-year-old reportedly shot himself with his service rifle inside a makeshift CRPF picket. Authorities are investigating the incident, with the motive yet unknown.
A distressing incident unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district as a CRPF assistant sub-inspector reportedly ended his life using his service rifle on Tuesday.
The deceased, identified as 55-year-old Rajnath Prasad from Bihar, allegedly shot himself in the chest within a makeshift CRPF picket along the Tarakote route, enroute to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra.
Following the gunshot, Prasad's colleagues discovered his lifeless body. Police have commenced inquest proceedings to determine the motive behind this tragic act.
