Tragic Incident: CRPF ASI Allegedly Takes Own Life in Jammu

A distressing incident unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district as a CRPF assistant sub-inspector reportedly ended his life using his service rifle on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as 55-year-old Rajnath Prasad from Bihar, allegedly shot himself in the chest within a makeshift CRPF picket along the Tarakote route, enroute to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra.

Following the gunshot, Prasad's colleagues discovered his lifeless body. Police have commenced inquest proceedings to determine the motive behind this tragic act.

(With inputs from agencies.)