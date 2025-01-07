Left Menu

Barking Dispute Escalates: Police Register Case Against 10 Women in Barking Dog Brawl

In Maharashtra's Thane district, police filed charges against 10 women for allegedly attacking a man and his family following a dispute over their barking pet dog. The altercation between the neighbors, who have a history of disputes, led to injuries and property damage.

Updated: 07-01-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 11:43 IST
Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have initiated legal proceedings against 10 women accused of assaulting a man and his family after a quarrel triggered by the barking of his pet dog, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The violent altercation erupted on Sunday in Ambivili, within the Kalyan area, involving a neighborhood vegetable vendor and his longtime neighbors, with whom past disputes had already strained relations, as reported by the Khadakpada police station.

The incident led to injuries for the vendor, his wife, and daughter, with subsequent property damage caused by stone-throwing and vandalism. An FIR was registered under charges of violence, unlawful assembly, and other related offenses.

