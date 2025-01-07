Supreme Court to Revisit OBC Status Verdict in West Bengal

The Supreme Court has deferred the hearing on appeals against a Calcutta High Court verdict invalidating the OBC status of several castes in West Bengal. The hearing is now scheduled for January 28 and 29.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih emphasized the necessity for a comprehensive hearing, noting the complexity of the issue. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Kapil Sibal have been involved in the proceedings.

The High Court previously struck down reservations granted since 2010, citing religious criteria as the basis for these classifications. The current legal scrutiny will assess the quantifiable data on social and economic backwardness of these castes.

(With inputs from agencies.)