Maldivian Defence Minister's India Visits Amid Renewed Bilateral Ties
Maldivian Defence Minister Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon will visit India for three days to enhance bilateral relations, observing an improvement in ties after political strains. Key discussions will cover defence cooperation, training, and equipment supply to bolster Maldives' defence capacities.
The Maldivian Defence Minister, Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon, is set to embark on a crucial three-day visit to India, aimed at enhancing bilateral ties. This visit comes as a significant move amid improving relations between the two countries.
Maumoon is scheduled to engage in extensive discussions with India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior officials. This development follows India's withdrawal of military personnel from the Maldives eight months ago, a situation arising under the pro-China administration of President Mohamed Muizzu.
The discussions between the defence ministers will encompass a comprehensive review of bilateral defence cooperation, which includes joint training, exercises, and defence projects aimed at strengthening the Maldives National Defence Forces. The visit underscores the Maldives' critical role in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, which focuses on fostering regional stability and prosperity.
