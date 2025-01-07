Supreme Court Grants Bail to Asaram on Medical Grounds

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Asaram, a self-styled godman, for medical reasons until March 31 in connection with a 2013 rape case. The decision was delivered by a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal.

In its directive, the bench instructed that Asaram should refrain from meeting his followers post-release. The court acknowledged that Asaram, now 86, is afflicted with several age-related health conditions, including a heart ailment, necessitating the bail.

Previously, a trial court in January 2023 had convicted Asaram in the case filed by a woman living at his ashram in Gandhinagar. The Gujarat High Court had rejected his plea for the suspension of his life sentence. Asaram remains imprisoned in Jodhpur for another case.

(With inputs from agencies.)