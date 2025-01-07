Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail to Asaram on Medical Grounds

The Supreme Court of India granted interim bail to Asaram due to medical reasons in a 2013 rape case. The 86-year-old, suffering from age-related ailments and heart issues, was ordered not to meet his followers after release. His life sentence suspension plea was previously rejected by Gujarat High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:06 IST
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Asaram on Medical Grounds
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Asaram, a self-styled godman, for medical reasons until March 31 in connection with a 2013 rape case. The decision was delivered by a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal.

In its directive, the bench instructed that Asaram should refrain from meeting his followers post-release. The court acknowledged that Asaram, now 86, is afflicted with several age-related health conditions, including a heart ailment, necessitating the bail.

Previously, a trial court in January 2023 had convicted Asaram in the case filed by a woman living at his ashram in Gandhinagar. The Gujarat High Court had rejected his plea for the suspension of his life sentence. Asaram remains imprisoned in Jodhpur for another case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025