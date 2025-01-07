Left Menu

Telangana High Court Upholds FIR in Formula E Race Case

The Telangana High Court has ruled against quashing the FIR connected to the Formula E race issue involving BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, removing his protection from arrest. Allegations include payments made without approvals, leading to a significant loss for the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Telangana High Court has refused to quash the FIR linked to the contentious Formula E race issue involving KT Rama Rao, the Working President of BRS. This decision removes his protection against arrest.

Previously, the court had barred the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from arresting Rama Rao until a ruling was made. However, the current judgment permits the continuation of investigations into the case allegedly involving financial misconduct and unapproved payments, potentially causing losses to the government estimated at Rs 55 crore.

In response, Rama Rao met with legal advisors and BRS colleagues, while T Harish Rao criticized the case as a diversion by the A Revanth Reddy government. Despite the allegations and ongoing legal proceedings, BRS leaders pledge to work with investigators and explore further legal options, including a potential appeal to the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

