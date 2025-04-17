Bribery Scandal Rocks Uttar Pradesh's Child Development Office

The Uttar Pradesh government's crackdown on corruption has led to the suspension of Krishna Chandra, the Child Development Project Officer from Bareilly, for his role in a bribery scandal. This follows allegations of bribery in the recruitment process of anganwadi workers, where monetary exchanges were reportedly demanded from applicants.

After a complaint reached District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar, an investigation conducted by Chief Development Officer Jag Pravesh found that Chandra had solicited Rs 1.65 lakh from one candidate, with a partial payment already made. Shockingly, a higher bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from another candidate named Asha led to the rejection of the original applicant's form, despite superior qualifications.

Video evidence substantiated the claims, prompting action from the Director of Child Development and Nutrition Department, who suspended Chandra and proposed disciplinary proceedings under Rule 7 of the UP Government Servant (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999. Chandra is now awaiting further inquiry during his suspension period, attached to Shahjahanpur's District Programme Office, whilst receiving subsistence allowance.

