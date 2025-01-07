Left Menu

Unshakeable Trust: EVMs Stand Strong Amidst Allegations

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar refutes allegations concerning the hackability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), emphasizing their security and reliability. Court rulings support this, asserting the accusations as unfounded. The CEC advises against misinformation while disclosing details of the Delhi Assembly polls schedule, ensuring transparency with available guidelines and datasets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:51 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar firmly rejected claims of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) being compromised, labeling such allegations as totally baseless. Speaking at a press conference, Kumar highlighted the solid foundation of 42 court rulings that affirm EVMs as secure and resilient against hacking.

As the schedule for the Delhi Assembly polls was revealed, Kumar addressed the public, urging them not to fall for what he termed as 'jhooth ke gubbare', or spreading misinformation. He emphasized that EVMs are rigorously commissioned only a week before polling, ensuring transparency at every stage with candidate agents involved throughout the process.

Kumar countered narratives about altered voter turnout post 5 pm, clarifying that changes are unfeasible. He underscored disclosure as a guiding principle of the commission, pointing to detailed guidelines and datasets accessible on their website for public scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

