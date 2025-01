Amid escalating tensions, the Russian defense ministry declared on Tuesday that its central, western, and eastern troop contingents have successfully repelled Ukrainian counter-attacks in the last 24 hours, bolstering their positions in the battlefield.

According to a statement from the ministry, Russian forces managed to shoot down six HIMARS missiles, supplied by the U.S., alongside 50 Ukrainian drones, showcasing a significant defensive maneuver.

Earlier on Monday, Russia affirmed its forces had achieved pivotal gains in eastern Ukraine while continuing to counter a fresh wave of Ukrainian offensives in Russia's western Kursk region.

(With inputs from agencies.)