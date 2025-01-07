Israel Boosts Defense Independence with $275 Million Elbit Contracts

Israel's Defence Ministry announced a substantial defense boost by signing deals worth $275 million with Elbit, the country's largest private arms manufacturer. The contracts aim to produce heavy bombs and essential raw materials domestically, minimizing reliance on imports.

The agreements underscore strategic goals to enhance the operational endurance of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). A key lesson from the recent Gaza conflict is the necessity of reducing import dependency. Elbit will now supply thousands of heavy air munitions, while a new plant will produce previously imported raw materials.

Eyal Zamir, the director general of the Defence Ministry, emphasized the importance of these deals for achieving munitions manufacturing self-sufficiency. Though plans were in progress before the October 2023 conflict with Hamas, the war significantly accelerated their implementation.

