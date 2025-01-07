Jammu and Kashmir's Snow Restoration Efforts in Full Swing
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reported significant progress in restoration work across the snow-hit areas of the Union Territory. Electricity supply is nearly fully restored, while officials closely monitor and review efforts. Attention now shifts to clearing snow on inner roads and lanes.
On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that restoration operations in the Union Territory's snow-impacted regions were advancing steadily.
He stated that electricity supply was nearly reinstated following the recent snowfall. The restoration process is being closely supervised by ministers, advisors, and senior officers, with regular evaluations conducted by the Kashmir divisional commissioner.
Addressing the situation on social media platform X, Abdullah highlighted the focus on clearing snow from inner roads and lanes following moderate to heavy snowfall in the Kashmir valley and parts of the Jammu division that caused road closures and power outages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
