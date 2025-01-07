Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Military Operations in West Bank Intensify

Israeli forces intensified operations in the West Bank, killing at least three Palestinian militants following the murder of three Israelis. This surge in violence has complicated efforts for a ceasefire before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump assumes office. Tensions arise as Jewish settlers retaliate against Palestinians.

Updated: 07-01-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:46 IST
In a surge of military activity, Israeli forces killed at least three Palestinian militants during operations across the West Bank on Tuesday. This escalation follows the recent killing of three Israelis near a Jewish settlement, according to Israeli military sources.

Efforts to stabilize the region face growing challenges, as violence intensifies in both the West Bank and Gaza. The latest Israeli airstrikes in Tamun resulted in the death of an 18-year-old Palestinian, while a 40-year-old was shot dead in Taluza. The conflict is further aggravated by retaliatory attacks from Jewish settlers.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held discussions with security officials, approving measures to capture those responsible for the Israeli killings. Meanwhile, the West Bank sees increased military checkpoints and raids, amid fears of formal annexation by Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

