Escalating Tensions: Israeli Military Operations in West Bank Intensify
Israeli forces intensified operations in the West Bank, killing at least three Palestinian militants following the murder of three Israelis. This surge in violence has complicated efforts for a ceasefire before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump assumes office. Tensions arise as Jewish settlers retaliate against Palestinians.
- Country:
- Israel
In a surge of military activity, Israeli forces killed at least three Palestinian militants during operations across the West Bank on Tuesday. This escalation follows the recent killing of three Israelis near a Jewish settlement, according to Israeli military sources.
Efforts to stabilize the region face growing challenges, as violence intensifies in both the West Bank and Gaza. The latest Israeli airstrikes in Tamun resulted in the death of an 18-year-old Palestinian, while a 40-year-old was shot dead in Taluza. The conflict is further aggravated by retaliatory attacks from Jewish settlers.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held discussions with security officials, approving measures to capture those responsible for the Israeli killings. Meanwhile, the West Bank sees increased military checkpoints and raids, amid fears of formal annexation by Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Talks Narrow Divides in Israel-Hamas Conflict
PM Modi says it pains his heart when there are attempts to spread violence in society; cites Germany's Christmas market attack.
Congress Demands Justice Amid Allegations in Parbhani Violence Case
Netanyahu Highlights Hostage Negotiations Progress
Ceasefire Negotiations: Israel and Hamas Edge Closer Despite Key Challenges