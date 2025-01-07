A Decade On: France Reflects on Charlie Hebdo Tragedy

France solemnly observed the 10th anniversary of the Charlie Hebdo attack on Tuesday, a tragic event that ignited a storm of Islamist militant violence and fueled an enduring debate on press freedom.

The assault on the satirical magazine by two masked gunmen linked to al Qaeda resulted in the deaths of 12 individuals, marking a painful chapter in France's history. The incident united the nation under the banner 'Je Suis Charlie,' sparking intense dialogues around secularism and freedom of expression.

Leading the commemorations, President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo attended a wreath-laying ceremony. Despite critical allegations of Islamophobia, Charlie Hebdo remains steadfast in its commitment to satire, asserting the value of free speech in a self-censoring climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)