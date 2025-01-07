Singapore's New Bill to Fortify Racial Harmony

On Tuesday, a significant new bill was introduced in Singapore's Parliament aimed at consolidating and enhancing governmental powers to safeguard racial harmony within the nation’s multicultural society.

Named the Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill, it empowers the Home Affairs Minister to issue restraining orders and encourages community-driven responses to racial incidents. This legislation features protective measures against foreign interferences.

Entities tied to the main racial denominations—Chinese, Malay, and Indian—would be classified as 'race-based entities', subjecting them to regulations designed to combat foreign influence. The Ministry of Home Affairs anticipates more than 300 such entities will be affected if the bill passes.

