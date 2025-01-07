Left Menu

Singapore's New Bill to Fortify Racial Harmony

The Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill was introduced in Singapore's Parliament to enhance governmental powers in maintaining racial unity. It allows for restraining orders and addresses foreign influence. Designated entities must disclose affiliations and donations. The bill follows close reference from the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act.

07-01-2025
  • Singapore

On Tuesday, a significant new bill was introduced in Singapore's Parliament aimed at consolidating and enhancing governmental powers to safeguard racial harmony within the nation’s multicultural society.

Named the Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill, it empowers the Home Affairs Minister to issue restraining orders and encourages community-driven responses to racial incidents. This legislation features protective measures against foreign interferences.

Entities tied to the main racial denominations—Chinese, Malay, and Indian—would be classified as 'race-based entities', subjecting them to regulations designed to combat foreign influence. The Ministry of Home Affairs anticipates more than 300 such entities will be affected if the bill passes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

