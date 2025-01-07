Left Menu

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Hanif Nagar

In Hanif Nagar, a 65-year-old man named Abdul Hameed was allegedly murdered by his three sons over a property dispute. After the attack, the sons fled the scene, leaving Hameed critically injured. A family member alleged the motive was related to land division issues. Police are investigating the case.

Sultanpur | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:59 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Hanif Nagar as a 65-year-old man was reportedly killed over a property dispute, allegedly by his own sons. The victim, Abdul Hameed, was attacked by his three sons after returning from a morning walk, according to local police reports.

Witnesses described a brutal scene where the assailants, identified as Munna, Dabbal, and Babu, used sharp edged weapons to assault their father outside his residence. Neighbors rushed the critically injured Hameed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The family tensions stemmed from disagreements over land division, especially after Hameed sold some property. Police, led by Circle Officer Prashant Kumar Singh, have launched a manhunt for the absconding suspects while the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

