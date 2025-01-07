Family Feud Turns Fatal in Hanif Nagar

A tragic incident unfolded in Hanif Nagar as a 65-year-old man was reportedly killed over a property dispute, allegedly by his own sons. The victim, Abdul Hameed, was attacked by his three sons after returning from a morning walk, according to local police reports.

Witnesses described a brutal scene where the assailants, identified as Munna, Dabbal, and Babu, used sharp edged weapons to assault their father outside his residence. Neighbors rushed the critically injured Hameed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The family tensions stemmed from disagreements over land division, especially after Hameed sold some property. Police, led by Circle Officer Prashant Kumar Singh, have launched a manhunt for the absconding suspects while the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

