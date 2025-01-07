Bail Controversy: Karnataka's High-Profile Renukaswamy Murder Case
The Karnataka government challenges the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant bail to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and others involved in the Renukaswamy murder case. Darshan allegedly ordered an attack on his fan, Renukaswamy, for obscene comments about Pavithra Gowda. The case now awaits Supreme Court scrutiny.
The Karnataka government has approached the Supreme Court, contesting the High Court's ruling that granted bail to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, and five additional suspects in the alleged murder of Renukaswamy.
On December 13, 2024, the Karnataka High Court approved bail for Darshan, who was apprehended in June for reportedly orchestrating Renukaswamy's murder. Renukaswamy was allegedly killed after sending inappropriate messages to Gowda.
Following his arrest, actor Darshan was incarcerated at Parappana Agrahara Jail, later relocated to Ballari Central Jail after images of him with other inmates emerged online. The state's pursuit of legal action against the bail continues, aiming for Supreme Court intervention.
