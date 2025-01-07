Left Menu

U.S. Action Against Sudan's RSF Amid Escalating Genocide

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on the leader of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) due to the group's involvement in genocide. This development is part of a conflict that has resulted in mass displacement and casualties. The U.S. aims to hold perpetrators accountable and has frozen assets of RSF's leader.

Updated: 07-01-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States announced on Tuesday that it has determined members of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militias to have committed genocide in Sudan. As a result, the U.S. imposed sanctions on the group's leader.

According to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the RSF and its allied militias have systematically attacked civilians based on ethnic backgrounds, targeting men and boys for murder and women and girls from specific ethnic groups for rape and sexual violence.

The sanctions against RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo include a travel ban to the U.S. and freezing of any U.S. assets. This conflict has been ongoing for over 18 months, starting in April 2023, as part of a power struggle with the Sudanese Armed Forces, leading to a severe humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

