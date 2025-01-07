U.S. Action Against Sudan's RSF Amid Escalating Genocide

The United States announced on Tuesday that it has determined members of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militias to have committed genocide in Sudan. As a result, the U.S. imposed sanctions on the group's leader.

According to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the RSF and its allied militias have systematically attacked civilians based on ethnic backgrounds, targeting men and boys for murder and women and girls from specific ethnic groups for rape and sexual violence.

The sanctions against RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo include a travel ban to the U.S. and freezing of any U.S. assets. This conflict has been ongoing for over 18 months, starting in April 2023, as part of a power struggle with the Sudanese Armed Forces, leading to a severe humanitarian crisis.

