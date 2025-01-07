Left Menu

Germany Leads Push to Ease EU Sanctions on Syria

Germany is spearheading efforts to relax European Union sanctions on Syria after recent political changes. German officials have circulated proposals among EU members to outline potential easing of restrictions in exchange for Syrian reforms on social issues. The measures could be temporary and reversible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 23:48 IST
Germany is at the forefront of a movement to relax European Union sanctions on Syria following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that German officials have distributed two documents to EU capitals just before the holiday season, outlining proposals to ease sanctions.

These documents suggest that the EU could gradually relax restrictions on Damascus if there is progress on social matters such as protecting minority and women's rights, and adhering to non-proliferation commitments. The report, citing insider sources, noted that like the U.S., any easing must be temporary to allow for reversibility.

Germany's Foreign Ministry did not comment. Earlier, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited Syria alongside her French counterpart to meet Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, emphasizing the need for inclusive governance involving women and Kurds to secure European backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

