Turkey's Bold Move Against Kurdish Forces

Turkey plans to launch a military offensive into northeastern Syria targeting the Kurdish YPG militia if its demands remain unmet. They regard the YPG as a terrorist group linked to Kurdish militancy. Turkish President Erdogan has also authorized measures regarding prisons holding Islamic State members.

Updated: 08-01-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 00:22 IST
Turkey is poised to initiate a military offensive across its northeastern Syrian border, targeting the Kurdish YPG militia, should the group fail to comply with Ankara's stipulations, announced Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Turkey has consistently expressed its concerns regarding the YPG, accusing it of having ties with Kurdish insurgents opposing the Turkish government.

The YPG leads the U.S.-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and Turkey considers it a terrorist entity. Historically, Turkey has launched several incursions against this militia group. Fidan emphasized the need for Syria's new rulers to address these security concerns.

In a further development, Fidan disclosed that President Tayyip Erdogan has instructed Turkish forces to assume control of prisons and camps in northeastern Syria, currently managed by the SDF, where members of the Islamic State are detained. This takeover will proceed if the new Syrian leadership proves unable to manage the facilities effectively.

