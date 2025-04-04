Left Menu

Injury Sidelines Chapman's Stellar Offensive Against Pakistan

New Zealand's Mark Chapman, renowned for his formidable innings against Pakistan, remains benched due to a hamstring injury in the final ODI. Tim Seifert, notable for his recent T20I achievements, steps in again as Chapman’s replacement. New Zealand leads 2-0, showcasing dominance throughout the series.

Mark Chapman (Photo: NZC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Mark Chapman, a key player for New Zealand, is sidelined for the final One Day International (ODI) against Pakistan due to a lingering hamstring injury. Despite a promising start with his career-high score of 132 in the series opener, Chapman suffered a minor tear, ruling him out for the crucial game in Mount Maunganui.

Tim Seifert, who replaced Chapman in the second ODI, will continue in his stead. The decision comes as Seifert's remarkable performances in the T20I series have gained attention, with the veteran wicketkeeper most recently leading in runs and securing the Player of the Series accolade.

The series so far has seen New Zealand's dominance starkly highlighted. With Mitchell Hay's unbeaten 99* and Ben Sears' maiden five-wicket haul, Pakistan struggled, with only one of their top-six batsmen reaching double digits. As New Zealand holds an insurmountable 2-0 lead, anticipation mounts for the series' grand finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

