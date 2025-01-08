Trudeau Rebukes Trump's '51st State' Suggestion

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has firmly rejected U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's notion of using "economic force" to annex Canada as the 51st state. In response to Trump's remarks at Mar-a-Lago, Trudeau assured that such a scenario is improbable, emphasizing the robust trade and security partnership between the two nations.

Trump, addressing reporters, implied a preference for economic measures over military action, pointing to the significant trade relationship between the U.S. and Canada. He has long criticized the trade surplus Canada enjoys with the U.S. and has previously threatened tariffs on Canadian imports.

Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly condemned Trump's comments, viewing them as a misunderstanding of Canadian strengths and resilience. She reiterated Canada's stance against yielding to threats, underscoring the fortified bonds that exist between the neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)