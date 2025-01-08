Left Menu

Trudeau Rebukes Trump's '51st State' Suggestion

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dismissed U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion to use 'economic force' to make Canada the 51st state. Trudeau emphasized the mutual benefits of the trade relationship. Trump's comments were criticized by Canadian officials, highlighting tensions over trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 01:47 IST
Trudeau Rebukes Trump's '51st State' Suggestion
Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has firmly rejected U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's notion of using "economic force" to annex Canada as the 51st state. In response to Trump's remarks at Mar-a-Lago, Trudeau assured that such a scenario is improbable, emphasizing the robust trade and security partnership between the two nations.

Trump, addressing reporters, implied a preference for economic measures over military action, pointing to the significant trade relationship between the U.S. and Canada. He has long criticized the trade surplus Canada enjoys with the U.S. and has previously threatened tariffs on Canadian imports.

Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly condemned Trump's comments, viewing them as a misunderstanding of Canadian strengths and resilience. She reiterated Canada's stance against yielding to threats, underscoring the fortified bonds that exist between the neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025