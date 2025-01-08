Biden Redirects Military Aid from Egypt to Lebanon Amidst Human Rights Concerns
The Biden administration plans to redirect $95 million in military aid from Egypt to Lebanon, to support the Lebanese armed forces. This move comes amid concerns from Congress over Egypt's human rights record. The funds are intended to bolster Lebanon's security and counteract threats from Hezbollah.
The Biden administration has announced its decision to divert $95 million in military aid, originally destined for Egypt, to Lebanon. This shift is intended to support the Lebanese armed forces as they navigate threats from Hezbollah and enforce a ceasefire with Israel, a document obtained by Reuters revealed.
This reallocation follows mounting apprehensions among Biden's Democratic peers regarding Egypt's human rights record, notably the imprisonment of thousands of political dissidents. A spokesperson for the State Department confirmed the ongoing foreign military financing for Egypt but maintains an unchanged stance on Cairo's progress concerning political prisoners.
In September, efforts to grant Egypt its full $1.3 billion military aid allocation sparked criticism from Congress members, including Senators Chris Murphy and Chris Coons. Murphy hailed the reallocation to Lebanon, emphasizing the need for U.S. military aid to align with national security interests and human rights values.
