New Allegations Emerge in NYC Mayor's Corruption Case

Federal prosecutors revealed new allegations against Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, as his corruption trial approaches. They suggest he accepted travel benefits and political donations from Turkish officials in return for favorable actions.

Adams, who pleaded not guilty to the bribery and fraud charges, faces a trial set for April 21. Prosecutors urged a federal judge to deny Adams' requests to disclose co-conspirators or evidence, fearing potential witness tampering.

Prosecutors highlighted the discovery of further misconduct involving Adams, without detailing specifics. Adams' lawyer criticized the prosecutors' actions as seeking publicity rather than justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)