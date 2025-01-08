Left Menu

New Allegations Emerge in NYC Mayor's Corruption Case

Federal prosecutors allege further misconduct by New York City Mayor Eric Adams ahead of his upcoming corruption trial. Accusations include accepting benefits from Turkish officials for favorable actions. Prosecutors aim to prevent attempts to influence witness testimony and uncover additional criminal activities involving Adams.

New Allegations Emerge in NYC Mayor's Corruption Case
Eric Adams

Federal prosecutors revealed new allegations against Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, as his corruption trial approaches. They suggest he accepted travel benefits and political donations from Turkish officials in return for favorable actions.

Adams, who pleaded not guilty to the bribery and fraud charges, faces a trial set for April 21. Prosecutors urged a federal judge to deny Adams' requests to disclose co-conspirators or evidence, fearing potential witness tampering.

Prosecutors highlighted the discovery of further misconduct involving Adams, without detailing specifics. Adams' lawyer criticized the prosecutors' actions as seeking publicity rather than justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

