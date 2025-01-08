Cybersecurity Breach Hits ICAO Recruitment Database
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) recently faced an information security breach impacting its recruitment database, allegedly exposing data records from 2016-2024. The compromised information includes job applicants’ personal details, but not financial data. ICAO is investigating and enhancing security measures to prevent future breaches.
A cybersecurity incident affecting the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has been reported, involving the alleged exposure of recruitment data dating from April 2016 to July 2024.
A threat actor named Natohub claims responsibility for releasing over 42,000 application records, which ICAO confirms affects its recruitment database but not aviation safety systems.
Investigations are ongoing, with ICAO implementing additional measures to secure data and notify affected individuals.
