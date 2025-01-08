Cybersecurity Breach Hits ICAO Recruitment Database

A cybersecurity incident affecting the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has been reported, involving the alleged exposure of recruitment data dating from April 2016 to July 2024.

A threat actor named Natohub claims responsibility for releasing over 42,000 application records, which ICAO confirms affects its recruitment database but not aviation safety systems.

Investigations are ongoing, with ICAO implementing additional measures to secure data and notify affected individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)