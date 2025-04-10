Left Menu

Raj Thackeray's Marathi Language Campaign: MNS Takes a Stand

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray demands that banks use Marathi in their services, following RBI norms. He warns of intensified agitation if not followed. Thackeray emphasizes three-language policy compliance and holds banks accountable for potential law and order issues.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray has issued a strong demand for banks to implement the use of Marathi in their services, in line with the Reserve Bank of India's linguistic guidelines.

In a letter delivered to the Indian Banks Association by MNS leaders, Thackeray warned that banks would be held accountable for any law and order disturbances if they fail to adhere to the mandated three-language policy—English, Hindi, and the local language Marathi.

The call to action follows an agitation led by the MNS, paused temporarily after Thackeray claimed adequate awareness had been raised. Thackeray reiterated during a recent rally that non-compliance with Marathi language requirements would not be tolerated.

