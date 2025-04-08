Left Menu

Thackeray's Mission to Reclaim Konkan: A Political Tug-of-War

Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), vows to regain lost influence in Maharashtra's Konkan region. Despite previous setbacks, Thackeray plans a regional tour to rally party support, countering the Eknath Shinde faction. Political tensions rise as Thackeray's opposition to recent legislation sparks internal party dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:04 IST
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), declared his intentions on Tuesday to reclaim the party's lost influence in the Konkan region of Maharashtra. This move follows recent setbacks in both Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

Thackeray directly challenged the rival faction led by Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stating he is the sole leader of Shiv Sena. Speaking from his residence, 'Matoshri,' Thackeray emphasized the necessity of his party in fulfilling promises to the people of Maharashtra.

The political landscape in Konkan has shifted, and Thackeray plans to tour the area, hoping to restore the party's presence. However, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticized Thackeray's plans, predicting opposition from within his own ranks due to recent controversial legislative decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

