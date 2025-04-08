Thackeray's Mission to Reclaim Konkan: A Political Tug-of-War
Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), vows to regain lost influence in Maharashtra's Konkan region. Despite previous setbacks, Thackeray plans a regional tour to rally party support, countering the Eknath Shinde faction. Political tensions rise as Thackeray's opposition to recent legislation sparks internal party dissent.
- Country:
- India
Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), declared his intentions on Tuesday to reclaim the party's lost influence in the Konkan region of Maharashtra. This move follows recent setbacks in both Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.
Thackeray directly challenged the rival faction led by Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stating he is the sole leader of Shiv Sena. Speaking from his residence, 'Matoshri,' Thackeray emphasized the necessity of his party in fulfilling promises to the people of Maharashtra.
The political landscape in Konkan has shifted, and Thackeray plans to tour the area, hoping to restore the party's presence. However, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticized Thackeray's plans, predicting opposition from within his own ranks due to recent controversial legislative decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra should apologise as he has insulted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde: CM Fadnavis.
People in Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh want to march ahead on path of development, says President Murmu in state assembly.
Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal arrested for ransacking venue where Kunal Kamra made ‘traitor’ jibe against Eknath Shinde: Police.
Kunal Kamra didn’t do anything wrong, he expressed his views: Uddhav Thackeray on comedian's 'traitor' jibe against Dy CM Eknath Shinde.
Eknath Shinde: Balancing Social Work and Politics Amid Controversy