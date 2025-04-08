Thackeray's Mission to Reclaim Konkan: A Political Tug-of-War

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), declared his intentions on Tuesday to reclaim the party's lost influence in the Konkan region of Maharashtra. This move follows recent setbacks in both Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

Thackeray directly challenged the rival faction led by Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stating he is the sole leader of Shiv Sena. Speaking from his residence, 'Matoshri,' Thackeray emphasized the necessity of his party in fulfilling promises to the people of Maharashtra.

The political landscape in Konkan has shifted, and Thackeray plans to tour the area, hoping to restore the party's presence. However, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticized Thackeray's plans, predicting opposition from within his own ranks due to recent controversial legislative decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)