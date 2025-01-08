Left Menu

Security Operation Uncovers Arms Cache in Manipur

Security forces in Manipur's Thoubal district discovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including a pistol, mortar, hand grenade, and live rounds, during a search operation. Concurrently, police arrested a 26-year-old member of the proscribed PREPAK (Pro) group in Bishnupur district.

Updated: 08-01-2025 10:43 IST
In Manipur's Thoubal district, security forces recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition during a strategic search operation, police officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The items seized included a pistol, mortar, hand grenade, and several live rounds. The discovery was made at Irong Tangkhul village, near Hangoilok, on Tuesday.

Simultaneously, law enforcement officers arrested a 26-year-old suspect believed to be an active member of the outlawed group PREPAK (Pro) in the Sunusiphai area of Bishnupur district, the police added.

