Left Menu

Controversy Over Najib Razak's House Arrest Agreement

The communications minister clarified a supposed royal document about former Malaysian PM Najib Razak's house arrest wasn't concealed. Questions arise about a letter confirming Najib's reduced sentence and pardon. Najib's case returns to court for review, challenging the government's stance and subjudice principle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:30 IST
Controversy Over Najib Razak's House Arrest Agreement
Najib Razak Image Credit: Wikipedia

Controversy surrounds a royal document that reportedly permits Malaysia's ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak to serve his remaining sentence under house arrest, revealed Minister Fahmi Fadzil. The communications minister, also a government spokesperson, stated during a press briefing he was unaware of such a document.

The ex-king of Malaysia's palace affirmed a letter's existence, confirming Najib's pardon and reduced sentence, asserting the legality of the house arrest document. However, Najib's legal team accuses the government of ignoring it. The Court of Appeal overturned a prior dismissal, enabling further judicial examination of Najib's claim.

Fahmi emphasized the government's adherence to subjudice principles, ensuring the judicial process remains unbiased. The government awaits the High Court's reevaluation, especially considering the attorney-general's advice to avoid prejudicing the case. Najib, implicated in the 1MDB scandal, continues to deny any wrongdoing amidst ongoing trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025