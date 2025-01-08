Controversy Over Najib Razak's House Arrest Agreement
The communications minister clarified a supposed royal document about former Malaysian PM Najib Razak's house arrest wasn't concealed. Questions arise about a letter confirming Najib's reduced sentence and pardon. Najib's case returns to court for review, challenging the government's stance and subjudice principle.
Controversy surrounds a royal document that reportedly permits Malaysia's ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak to serve his remaining sentence under house arrest, revealed Minister Fahmi Fadzil. The communications minister, also a government spokesperson, stated during a press briefing he was unaware of such a document.
The ex-king of Malaysia's palace affirmed a letter's existence, confirming Najib's pardon and reduced sentence, asserting the legality of the house arrest document. However, Najib's legal team accuses the government of ignoring it. The Court of Appeal overturned a prior dismissal, enabling further judicial examination of Najib's claim.
Fahmi emphasized the government's adherence to subjudice principles, ensuring the judicial process remains unbiased. The government awaits the High Court's reevaluation, especially considering the attorney-general's advice to avoid prejudicing the case. Najib, implicated in the 1MDB scandal, continues to deny any wrongdoing amidst ongoing trials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
