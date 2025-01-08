Allahabad HC Halts Jama Masjid Dispute Proceedings in Sambhal
The Allahabad High Court has paused proceedings in the Sambhal district civil court over a dispute concerning the Jama Masjid. The mosque's management committee filed a plea challenging the suit, which claims the mosque was built on a demolished temple. Respondents must reply within four weeks.
The Allahabad High Court has intervened to halt proceedings in the ongoing legal dispute concerning the Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal issued this stay after the mosque's management committee filed a revision plea.
This development follows a directive from the Supreme Court related to the case. The plea questions the legality of the suit filed in the Sambhal district court, as well as the process's maintainability. Allegedly, the suit was initiated on November 19, 2024, and swiftly led to a court-appointed commissioner surveying the mosque site twice within days.
In response, the high court has instructed the respondents to submit their replies within four weeks, rescheduling the next hearing for February 25. The original suit was lodged by Hari Shanker Jain and others, alleging that the mosque stands on the ruins of a previously razed temple.
(With inputs from agencies.)
