Left Menu

Sri Hargobindpur Council President Escapes Assassination Attempt

Sri Hargobindpur Municipal Council president Navdeep Singh Pannu narrowly escaped an assassination attempt when two assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at his vehicle on the Tanda-Shri Hargobindpur road. Police are investigating the late-night incident and efforts to capture the attackers are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:03 IST
Sri Hargobindpur Council President Escapes Assassination Attempt
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, Navdeep Singh Pannu, president of the Sri Hargobindpur Municipal Council, survived a late-night assassination attempt when two individuals on motorcycles opened fire on his vehicle along the Tanda-Shri Hargobindpur road, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The attack occurred while Pannu was traveling from Tanda to Sri Hargobindpur, with five bullets striking the vehicle. Fortunately, both Pannu and his driver emerged unscathed from the violent encounter.

Inspector Gurwinderjit Singh from the Tanda Police Station reported the shooting took place 750 meters from the inter-district checkpoint. Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sarbjit Singh Bahia stated that police have initiated an investigation and are actively searching for the assailants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025