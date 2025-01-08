Sri Hargobindpur Council President Escapes Assassination Attempt

In a shocking incident, Navdeep Singh Pannu, president of the Sri Hargobindpur Municipal Council, survived a late-night assassination attempt when two individuals on motorcycles opened fire on his vehicle along the Tanda-Shri Hargobindpur road, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The attack occurred while Pannu was traveling from Tanda to Sri Hargobindpur, with five bullets striking the vehicle. Fortunately, both Pannu and his driver emerged unscathed from the violent encounter.

Inspector Gurwinderjit Singh from the Tanda Police Station reported the shooting took place 750 meters from the inter-district checkpoint. Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sarbjit Singh Bahia stated that police have initiated an investigation and are actively searching for the assailants.

(With inputs from agencies.)