Police Seize 2.22 Kilograms of Charas in Bilaspur Drug Bust

Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur police arrested a drug peddler and seized 2.22 kg of charas from his car. The Special Investigation Team acted on a tip-off, setting up a search near Baloh toll plaza. Om Prakash, the driver, tried to hide the bag of drugs. A case has been filed under the NDPS Act, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Bilaspur police in Himachal Pradesh apprehended a suspected drug peddler and confiscated 2.22 kilograms of charas from his vehicle, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The operation unfolded after the police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) received a tip-off, prompting them to establish a checkpoint at the Baloh toll plaza. During a routine stop, officers discovered the stash inside a Maruti Suzuki Dzire traveling from Kullu to Bilaspur.

Om Prakash, the vehicle's driver from Syaah village in Kullu, attempted to conceal the illegal substance upon realizing the police presence. Charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the accused awaits further investigation. Police officials, committed to eradicating drug trafficking, plan to maintain vehicle checks across the region.

