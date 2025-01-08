Police Seize 2.22 Kilograms of Charas in Bilaspur Drug Bust

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Bilaspur police in Himachal Pradesh apprehended a suspected drug peddler and confiscated 2.22 kilograms of charas from his vehicle, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The operation unfolded after the police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) received a tip-off, prompting them to establish a checkpoint at the Baloh toll plaza. During a routine stop, officers discovered the stash inside a Maruti Suzuki Dzire traveling from Kullu to Bilaspur.

Om Prakash, the vehicle's driver from Syaah village in Kullu, attempted to conceal the illegal substance upon realizing the police presence. Charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the accused awaits further investigation. Police officials, committed to eradicating drug trafficking, plan to maintain vehicle checks across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)