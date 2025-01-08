Tense Standoff Unfolds: South Korea's Impeached President Faces Detention

Lawyers representing ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea have criticized moves to detain him following the brief enforcement of martial law. They argue against a detention warrant initiated by anti-corruption officials, who claim Yoon ignored summons for questioning.

Security around Yoon's residence has been significantly increased with barbed wire and vehicles blocking access, while anti-corruption officials coordinate a stronger attempt to detain him. This follows a previous failed attempt, amid concerns over confrontations between security and law enforcement.

The legitimacy of the investigation is being questioned by Yoon's legal team, proposing that the matter be handled by Seoul Central District Court instead. As tensions mount, the acting president has exhorted authorities to ensure peaceful proceedings in Yoon's potential detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)