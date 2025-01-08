Tibet Earthquake Aftermath: A Race Against Time and Altitude

Rescuers in Tibet's high-altitude region persevered on their second day of searching for remaining victims from a devastating earthquake near a revered Tibetan Buddhist city. Attention is now shifting toward resettling survivors of the catastrophe.

Despite freezing temperatures, Wednesday saw continued delivery of essential relief items such as tents, quilts, and stoves for individuals whose homes are now unsafe to occupy. As night fell on Tuesday, televised footage showed workers setting up rows of metal-framed tents equipped with quilted padding for warmth, while distributing packaged food to those sheltered there.

The confirmed death toll reached 126, with emergency officials shifting efforts from search and rescue to long-term resettlement and reconstruction plans. Political tensions loom as the Dalai Lama announced a prayer ceremony for victims while China's government remained critical of his intentions, focusing instead on its recovery leadership.

