Escalating Conflict: Tragic Impact of Drone Strikes in West Bank
Three Palestinians, including two children, were killed by Israeli airstrikes in the West Bank. The violence follows an attack by Palestinian militants, part of an ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. As international mediators push for a ceasefire, fears grow of potential annexation by Israel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:26 IST
In a recent escalation of violence, Israeli airstrikes killed three Palestinians, including two children, in the West Bank city of Tamun, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
The strike follows an attack by Palestinian militants on Monday that left three Israelis dead. Tensions have risen amid a 15-month conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, leading to increased military raids and civilian casualties.
As international mediators strive for a ceasefire, concerns mount over Israel's potential annexation plans for the West Bank, a move opposed by Palestinians seeking independence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Aid Crisis Amidst Rising Violence: Gaza's Humanitarian Plight
Bethlehem's Somber Christmas Amid Conflict
World's Unfolding Crisis: From Gaza's Hospitals to Sudans' Starvation
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Evacuate Gaza's Indonesian Hospital
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Target Northern Gaza Hospitals