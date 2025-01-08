Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Tragic Impact of Drone Strikes in West Bank

Three Palestinians, including two children, were killed by Israeli airstrikes in the West Bank. The violence follows an attack by Palestinian militants, part of an ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. As international mediators push for a ceasefire, fears grow of potential annexation by Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:26 IST
Escalating Conflict: Tragic Impact of Drone Strikes in West Bank
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent escalation of violence, Israeli airstrikes killed three Palestinians, including two children, in the West Bank city of Tamun, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The strike follows an attack by Palestinian militants on Monday that left three Israelis dead. Tensions have risen amid a 15-month conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, leading to increased military raids and civilian casualties.

As international mediators strive for a ceasefire, concerns mount over Israel's potential annexation plans for the West Bank, a move opposed by Palestinians seeking independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025