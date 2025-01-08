Escalating Conflict: Tragic Impact of Drone Strikes in West Bank

In a recent escalation of violence, Israeli airstrikes killed three Palestinians, including two children, in the West Bank city of Tamun, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The strike follows an attack by Palestinian militants on Monday that left three Israelis dead. Tensions have risen amid a 15-month conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, leading to increased military raids and civilian casualties.

As international mediators strive for a ceasefire, concerns mount over Israel's potential annexation plans for the West Bank, a move opposed by Palestinians seeking independence.

