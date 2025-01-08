Spanish PM Slams Billionaire Over Political Remarks

During a speech in Madrid, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez launched a verbal attack on billionaire Elon Musk for his political remarks. Although he didn't name Musk directly, Sanchez described him as a leader of the international ultra-right.

Sanchez accused the richest man on the planet of undermining Spanish institutions, inciting societal hatred, and supporting neo-Nazi elements in Germany. His comments were made during an event honoring the 50th anniversary of dictator Francisco Franco's death.

The Prime Minister emphasized his longstanding opposition to such ideologies, doubling down on his commitment to fight the socio-political influence wielded by billionaire figures like Musk.

(With inputs from agencies.)