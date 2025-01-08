Pioneering Women: Empowering Democracy in Uttar Pradesh
Women's representation in Uttar Pradesh legislative bodies has reached 15%, surpassing some developed nations, according to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Efforts like the Nari Shakti Vandan Act are set to increase women's participation further. Women are actively contributing at various governance levels, reflecting India’s democratic values and enhancing societal growth.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the 15% representation of women in Uttar Pradesh legislative bodies, exceeding many developed countries. At a conference of women legislators, he highlighted India's democratic leadership and modern advancements such as the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, expected to further boost women's participation.
Adityanath noted that the Uttar Pradesh assembly is the largest in the country, known for initiatives like the paperless e-Vidhan system. He emphasized the importance of women's voices in legislative discussions and their pivotal role in drafting the Indian Constitution, encouraging them to lead development in governance at all levels.
The CM also recognized the role of women in local governance, with significant representation in positions like block pramukh and district panchayat presidents. He commended initiatives under Prime Minister Modi, such as housing and LPG connections, that have enhanced women's lives, advocating for self-reliant gram panchayats to create employment opportunities.
