Horrific Triple Murder Shocks Jalahalli Cross
A man named Gangaraju has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, daughter, and cousin in Jalahalli Cross. After committing the crime, he fled but was later apprehended. The motive behind the brutal murders remains unclear. Gangaraju worked as a security guard.
A shocking triple murder has occurred at Jalahalli Cross, where a man allegedly killed his wife, daughter, and cousin.
The suspect, identified as Gangaraju, allegedly bludgeoned the victims before fleeing the scene, leaving behind a ghastly crime scene.
The police launched a manhunt leading to Gangaraju's arrest, though the motive remains unknown. He was employed as a security guard.
