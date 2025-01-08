Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra's Voter Roll Surge

The Congress party has accused the Election Commission of India of enrolling 16 lakh more voters than the estimated adult population in Maharashtra as per government reports. The party's chairman of Data Analytics, Pravin Chakravarty, highlighted a sudden surge of 50 lakh voters, casting doubts over the electoral process's fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress alleged on Wednesday a discrepancy in Maharashtra's voter rolls, claiming the Election Commission enrolled 16 lakh more electors than the state's adult population estimate.

Pravin Chakravarty, Congress' Data Analytics head, noted a sudden voter increase of 50 lakh within four months, urging transparency from the Election Commission.

In response, Chief Election Commissioner Kumar dismissed allegations, emphasizing rigorous and transparent processes in maintaining electoral rolls and ensuring accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

