Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra's Voter Roll Surge

The Congress alleged on Wednesday a discrepancy in Maharashtra's voter rolls, claiming the Election Commission enrolled 16 lakh more electors than the state's adult population estimate.

Pravin Chakravarty, Congress' Data Analytics head, noted a sudden voter increase of 50 lakh within four months, urging transparency from the Election Commission.

In response, Chief Election Commissioner Kumar dismissed allegations, emphasizing rigorous and transparent processes in maintaining electoral rolls and ensuring accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)